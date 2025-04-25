Kiev may resort to terror attacks with use of biopathogens — Shoigu

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Ukraine may carry out terrorist attacks using biopathogens, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu stated in an interview with TASS.

"The probability of committing terror attacks, acts of sabotage with the use of biopathogens is high," he said. "Ukrainian special services try to engage minors, young people, retirees, socially disadvantaged and low-income individuals as perpetrators of terrorist attacks, such as setting administrative buildings and military recruitment centers on fire or damaging railroad equipment or other critical infrastructure," Shoigu added.

According to him, "they are actively seeking those supporting pro-Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi groups."

"The situation is particularly tense in Russia’s regions bordering Ukraine. It has been established that the adversary used chemical warfare agents banned under international conventions," the Russian Security Council secretary added.