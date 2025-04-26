Large-scale glitch hits Ukraine’s banking system — media

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. A large-scale glitch has occurred in Ukraine’s banking system, paralyzing bank card payments across the country, Ukrainian media outlets, in particular, Channel 24 reported on Saturday.

Users across Ukraine are complaining that they cannot pay with bank cards in stores, on transport and in the taxi service. Apple Pay, Google Pay and Ukraine’s online services Diia and Nova Pochta are unavailable, the media reported.

The causes of the glitch are yet unknown. Banks and the authorities have not officially commented on the situation.