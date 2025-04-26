Russia being polite, never discusses details of talks in public as Zelensky does — Lavrov

WASHINGTON, April 26. /TASS/. Moscow is being polite, and it never discusses details of negotiations on settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, this is what Vladimir Zelensky is doing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the American TV channel CBS, an excerpt of which was released on Friday.

"We are really polite people, and unlike some others, we never discuss in public what is being discussed in negotiations. Otherwise, negotiations are not serious," he said when asked whether Moscow is satisfied with points of suggested agreements on the Ukrainian settlement. "To ask for somebody's opinion regarding the substance [of negotiations] go to Zelensky. He is happy to talk to anybody through media, even to President [of US Donald] Trump," Lavrov added.

Moscow is making and considering serious proposals on settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, though it believes that this process is not supposed to be made public until the end of it, he said.

"We consider serious proposals. We make serious proposals, and this is a process, which is not supposed to be public until the end of it," the minister said. Asked whether it means that no deal is imminent, Lavrov said: "I didn't say this." "The negotiations continue, and until the end of the negotiations we cannot disclose what they are about," he noted.