Lukashenko says situation on Belarusian borders remains tense

MINSK, January 12. /TASS/. The situation on Belarus’s borders remains tense, stated President Alexander Lukashenko.

"We have always faced a very serious situation. Unfortunately, as of today, there is no sign of de-escalation. Looking at the map, we see that we are almost completely surrounded by military units. The only relatively open direction is to the east with the Russian Federation, where the situation is somewhat easier. However, I wouldn’t say it is any less challenging, especially given recent events in Ukraine, when drones can enter our territory from unknown and unpredictable directions. Frankly, we have not yet learned to respond to these incursions with full effectiveness, nor to neutralize them completely. I don’t know if complete effectiveness is achievable, but we must continue striving for it. This is a topic we will address further," the head of state was quoted by the BelTA news agency

Lukashenko held a meeting on Monday regarding the protection of state borders.