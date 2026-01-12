Putin discusses process industry, space developments with First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Issues of manufacturing industry and space sphere development, including dual-purpose products, have become the topic of the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in the Kremlin.

"You wanted to talk about the situation in manufacturing industries," the head of state said, noting high results of the segment. "I would like also to listen to your assessment of what is taking place in the space sphere," Putin noted.

"I mean the so-called dual-purpose developments," the Russian leader added, passing the floor to Manturov for the report.

The meeting with the first deputy prime minister became the first public official activity of the Russian president in the year of 2026.