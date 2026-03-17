No disruption in Iran’s oil exports after US strikes on Kharg Island — Iranian parliament

TEHRAN, March 17. /TASS/. Iran continues exporting its oil via a terminal on Kharg Island, despite the US airstrikes, Esmail Hosseini, a spokesman for the parliamentary committee on energy, said.

"Oil industry workers, with high morale, continue working, and thanks to their round-the-clock efforts, there have been no interruptions to oil exports. Oil exports from the country continue uninterrupted, and enemy ships belonging to the United States, the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS), and their allies are not allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," the Tasnim agency quoted him as saying.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on March 14 that the US military had struck more than 90 military targets on Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, sparing Iran’s oil infrastructure facilities.