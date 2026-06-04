Russian prosecutor files charges against former UK defense secretary over Crimea comments

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has filed criminal charges against former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who served in the post from July 2019 to August 2023, over comments he made about bombing Crimea, the agency's press service reported.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has approved the indictment in the criminal case against Ben Wallace, former Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the agency said.

"He is charged in absentia with committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (public calls for terrorist activity made using information and telecommunications networks, including the Internet)," the office said. The criminal case has been referred to the Second Western District Military Court for consideration on merits.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, investigators believe that at a public session of the Warsaw Security Forum 2025, held in Poland in September 2025, Wallace made statements that "contained calls for terrorist activities, including by providing Ukraine with long-range missile weapons to enable strikes on the Crimean Bridge with the aim of creating conditions unfit for the civilian population to live in the territory of the Republic of Crimea."

The office said the statements were subsequently posted on video-sharing platforms, messaging apps, and news websites.

"Since Wallace is evading investigation, he has been placed on an international wanted list. The court has issued a pretrial detention order against him in absentia. All investigative procedures that can be conducted in the absence of the accused have been completed in this criminal case," the agency added.

The charge under Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code carries a penalty ranging from a fine of 300,000 to one million rubles (about $4,000-$14,000), or an amount equivalent to the defendant's income over a period of three to five years, to imprisonment for a term of five to seven years, with disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities.