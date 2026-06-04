EU to approve curtailed sanctions package against Russia, China on June 15 — Politico

BRUSSELS, June 4. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of EU member-states are going to approve a curtailed package of sanctions against Russia and China, Politico news outlet said.

The small package of sanctions "would be adopted at a gathering of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on June 15," the newspaper said, citing its European sources.

According to them, four Chinese companies will be blacklisted, along with restrictions against ships and some individuals.

The approval of the small sanction package is related to the fact that the EU has not yet negotiated the 21st sanction package against Russia, anticipated to be approved by the end of summer, Politico said.