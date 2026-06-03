Report to Putin on Yenakiyevo bus strike, SPIEF agenda: Peskov's statements

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the attack on a bus in Yenakiyevo, the DPR, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

Threats from Ukrainian drones will not interfere with the productive work the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), he noted in a comment to Life journalist Alexander Yunashev.

TASS has compiled Peskov's key statements.

Strike on a bus in the DPR

Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the attack on a bus in Yenakiyevo, the DPR: "Of course," Peskov said.

The Kiev regime is once again targeting civilians: "This is yet another crime by the Kiev regime; they are deliberately targeting civilians, the civilian population."

The Kiev regime's crimes must be investigated, and punishment must be inevitable: "This is unforgivable; it must be investigated, and those responsible for such crimes must, of course, be punished. Punishment, as the president said, must be inevitable."

As for the possibility of reformatting the peace process in Ukraine following the attack on the bus in the DPR, there is no such possibility: "No. I don't think so. I know nothing about it."

SPIEF

Threats from Ukrainian drones will not hinder the productive work of SPIEF participants, which is proceeding as planned: "The SPIEF, as you can see, is proceeding as usual. The agenda is very tight, with many different events and many participants. Therefore, everything is moving forward, the work is progressing."

Schroeder's visit to Russia

The Kremlin has a positive view of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's visit to Russia: "It's positive, we're always happy to welcome guests."

Possibility of Putin’s return visit to Tanzania

Vladimir Putin’s return visit to Tanzania is not currently planned: "It's not on the agenda for now."