Press review: Putin, Trump to meet in Alaska and NATO defense hike sparks EU rift

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump plan to meet in Alaska; NATO spending threatens to increase divisions within the EU; and Armenia-Azerbaijan peace declaration may change regional security situation. These stories have topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: What to expect from Putin-Trump Alaska meeting Alaska – once Russian land, part of the US since 1867 - has been chosen as the place for a summit between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States, Vedomosti writes.

Alaska is an apt venue, given its symbolic historical meaning and practical advantages for both Russia and the US, Pavel Koshkin, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, said. He pointed out that back when the Russian Empire sold Alaska to the United States, talk of a Russia-US alliance swept Europe. "In addition, the Americans supplied planes to the Soviet Union via Alaska during World War II," Koshkin added. Alaska is also a logistically convenient location as Russia won’t have to ask European countries to open their airspace to get there. The leaders of Russia and the US will no doubt delve into the root causes of the Ukraine conflict at the meeting, Koshkin points out. Trump seeks to close the issue and move on, Maxim Suchkov, director of the European Studies Institute at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, believes. In his view, the fact that the summit will be taking place in Alaska means the parties will discuss the Arctic, where both confrontation and cooperation between Russia and the US is possible. The expert added that both Moscow and Washington were interested in addressing other topics, too, including the Middle East, Syria, Iran and space exploration. However, the big fish remains Ukraine, and until that matter is resolved, significant progress on other issues is unlikely, Dmitry Novikov, associate professor with the Department of World Economy and International Affairs at the Higher School of Economics, emphasized. The expert says people should temper their expectations for the sitdown, that the summit won’t produce any major breakthroughs on Ukraine. One meeting can do little to untangle the web that is Ukraine, he said. And any potential agreement reached between Russia and the US will only work if Ukraine and Europe are willing to cooperate, Tigran Meloyan, an analyst with the Center for Mediterranean Studies at the Higher School of Economics, told Izvestia. Today, European allies feel left out in terms of political decision-making related to crucial issues of European security, political analysts say. Meanwhile, Trump has some leverage over Ukraine and the European Union, both economically and where military supplies are concerned, Diplomatic Academy Vice Principal Oleg Karpovich noted. Still, it is yet unclear whether the US president is ready to use that leverage: the upcoming summit will be a real test of his deal-making ability. Izvestia: NATO defense budget hikes could spur EU infighting, as poorer nations forced to reach deep to make target European countries with relatively low per capita income plan to cut social welfare programs, reduce spending on health and education and raise taxes in order to make room for NATO defense costs. These are nations like Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Croatia. Meanwhile, some EU members - Spain, for one - have refused to raise defense expenditures, something US President Donald Trump has made clear he wants NATO allies to do. This could further increase divisions within the EU amid a growing economic crisis, said experts interviewed by Izvestia. The idea of bringing military spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 was backed by Germany and France, the engines that drive Europe’s economy and whose people are quite well-off. But such spending hikes are clearly disadvantageous for countries with weaker economies. Still, many poorer EU countries have no choice but to support this initiative so as not to draw ire from the US, Andrey Kortunov, an expert with the Valdai International Discussion Club, explained. "Quarreling with the US could affect other aspects of relations, leading to economic restrictions and political sanctions," the expert said. Donald Trump’s heavy-handed approach is making it difficult to revolt. Heavyweights such as the EU, China, India and Brazil are facing pressure in the form of import tariffs, and smaller European nations are looking at that with worry. However, there are precedents where EU members have refused to allocate more funds from their budgets to defense. Western media outlets report that Italy, for instance, is looking for ways to opt out of the commitment to raise military expenditures, even though it spent only 1.5% of GDP on defense last year. It is such cases that could pave the way for a split within the EU, Kortunov points out. "The countries that are unwilling to increase spending will naturally refer to the precedents now being created. So this issue could be a back-and-forth political struggle that stays with us for a while," the expert concluded. Vedomosti: What peace declaration between Armenia, Azerbaijan means in practice Moscow welcomes the United States’ mediation efforts to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on a joint declaration on peaceful relations signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington with direct participation from US President Donald Trump, Vedomosti writes.