BANGUI /CAR/, January 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a great leader, who is very attentive to cooperation issues, incumbent President of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, said in the first interview with TASS after winning the elections.

"President Putin is a great leader, who is very attentive to cooperation issues. I consider him one of the most outstanding political figures in the world and truly a great leader for the entire global community," Touadera said.

In January 2025, Touadera, along with a delegation of several ministers, paid a visit to Russia, where he held talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The parties agreed to develop cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock farming, education, the economy and security. Vladimir Putin then stated that Moscow was ready to continue providing humanitarian aid to the Central African Republic, including wheat supplies. Touadera thanked him for this support.