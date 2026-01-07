Syrian authorities impose curfew in Kurdish areas of Aleppo

BEIRUT, January 7. /TASS/. The operations command of the Syrian Armed Forces declared the Kurdish districts of Ashrafiya and Sheikh Maqsoud in the northern part of Aleppo city as closed military zones, the press service of the Arab republic’s Defense Ministry said.

"We announce the imposition of a curfew on Wednesday in the Ashrafiya and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods starting from 15:00 local time (12:00 GMT)," the ministry said on its X page. "We urge the civilian population to stay away from the positions held by Kurdish militia units." It also states that the authorities have opened humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians in the area of the Liramun junction.

Earlier, the army command accused the Kurdish coalition Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of breaking the ceasefire agreement reached on Tuesday and resuming the shelling of residential neighborhoods of Aleppo and government troops. "All SDF facilities in northern Aleppo become our legitimate targets after the continued treacherous attacks," the communique emphasized.

According to the Al-Ikhbariya TV channel, at least four people were killed in the intense shootings in the northern Syrian capital, and another 10, including women and children, were injured.

On January 6, the SDF attacked government forces' positions in Aleppo using drones, resulting in one soldier killed and several others wounded. The Syrian army, in response to the ceasefire violation, destroyed an ammunition depot of Kurdish formations in the Sheikh Maqsud area.