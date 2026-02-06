FACTBOX: What we know about Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian regions

BRYANSK, February 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched missile strikes on Russia’s Belgorod, Bryansk, and Oryol regions.

TASS has compiled the main information about the raid and its consequences.

Attack on Bryansk Region

- Ukraine carried out a deliberate combined strike on Russia’s Bryansk Region using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and fixed-wing drones, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

- The attack targeted energy facilities in the region.

- Power supply in several settlements was disrupted but has now been recovered, Bogomaz said.

Attack on Oryol Region

- Two missiles were shot down over the Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov reported.

- According to him, a missile alert was announced in the region from 4:45 a.m. to 4:57 a.m. local time (1:45 a.m. to 1:57 a.m. GMT).

- Falling debris from the intercepted rockets damaged windows in several private houses. No casualties were reported. A gas pipeline sustained minor damage, with gas supply now recovered, Klychkov said.

Attack on Belgorod Region

- The Ukrainian army launched a massive strike on the city of Belgorod, damaging infrastructure and disrupting power supply and heating, Mayor Valentin Demidov said. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

- The mayor noted that specialists have already begun repair work in line with established procedures.

- Emergency services are responding at the scene.