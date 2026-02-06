FACTBOX: What we know about Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian regions

BRYANSK, February 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched missile strikes on Russia’s Belgorod, Bryansk, and Oryol regions.
TASS has compiled the main information about the raid and its consequences.
Attack on Bryansk Region
- Ukraine carried out a deliberate combined strike on Russia’s Bryansk Region using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and fixed-wing drones, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.
- The attack targeted energy facilities in the region.
- Power supply in several settlements was disrupted but has now been recovered, Bogomaz said.
Attack on Oryol Region
- Two missiles were shot down over the Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov reported.
- According to him, a missile alert was announced in the region from 4:45 a.m. to 4:57 a.m. local time (1:45 a.m. to 1:57 a.m. GMT).
- Falling debris from the intercepted rockets damaged windows in several private houses. No casualties were reported. A gas pipeline sustained minor damage, with gas supply now recovered, Klychkov said.
Attack on Belgorod Region
- The Ukrainian army launched a massive strike on the city of Belgorod, damaging infrastructure and disrupting power supply and heating, Mayor Valentin Demidov said. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
- The mayor noted that specialists have already begun repair work in line with established procedures.
- Emergency services are responding at the scene.