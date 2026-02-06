US-Iran talks in Oman to be limited to nuclear program — newspaper

TEL AVIV, February 6. /TASS/. The upcoming US-Iran talks in Oman will be limited to Tehran’s nuclear program, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, citing a Middle Eastern official.

According to the paper, the US agreed to drop the demand that the negotiations also cover Iran’s ballistic missile program and Middle East security issues "following intervention by other countries in the region, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman."

Another Middle Eastern source told Haaretz that "countries across the region are pressuring the US to give diplomacy and dialogue a chance."

The Al Monitor media outlet reported on Thursday, citing sources, that the Israeli authorities feared Iran’s missile program and other regional security issues could be removed from the agenda of the talks.

The Axios news website reported earlier that the US-Iran talks would take place in Oman on February 6. US President Donald Trump stated on January 26 that Washington had sent a "big armada" towards Iran, and expressed hope that Tehran would engage in dialogue and make a deal, renouncing nuclear weapons.