Macron's declared intention to call Putin are ‘miserable attempt at diplomacy’ — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. If he truly wants to have a serious conversation, French President Emmanuel Macron simply needs to call Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the RT television channel.

Lavrov remarked, "A few weeks ago, Macron reiterated his intention to call Putin someday. That’s not serious - that’s a miserable attempt at diplomacy. If you’re truly interested in engaging in substantive discussion, then do it."

He added, "President Putin is always willing to listen to any proposals, provided they are serious. Rest assured, such proposals will receive a serious, concrete, and practical response."