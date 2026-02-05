MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian troops struck transport and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the assembly, storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,305 troops along engagement line in past day — latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,305 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 280 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 180 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 125 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 310 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 360 troops, a tank and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 50 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pokrovka, Novaya Sech, Khoten, Mogritsa and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Chugunovka and Grafskoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 280 personnel, 10 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kovsharovka, Novoosinovo, Borovaya, Novoyegorovka, Studenok and Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Sosnovoye and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 125 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Reznikovka, Konstantinovka, Krivaya Luka, Krasnotorka, Kaleniki, Privolye, Kramatorsk and Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 125 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 310 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye, Grishino, Novy Donbass, Belitskoye, Shevchenko, Toretskoye and Kucherov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 310 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Lyubitskoye, Rovnoye, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Krinichnoye, Komsomolskoye, Charivnoye and Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye Region and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 360 personnel, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 50 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Magdalinovka, Novodanilovka and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region and Berislav in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 50 personnel, 16 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a Buk surface-to-air missile launcher, three electronic warfare stations and two counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 381 Ukrainian UAVs, nine HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 381 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a guided aerial bomb, nine rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 381 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 112,596 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,503 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,659 multiple rocket launchers, 33,080 field artillery guns and mortars and 53,713 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.