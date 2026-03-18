Inflation in Russia at 0.08% from March 11 to March 16, statistics service says

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the period from March 11 to March 16, 2026, stood at 0.08%, according to the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

From March 3 to March 10, inflation was 0.11%.

Since the beginning of March, consumer prices in Russia have risen by 0.22%.

As of March 16, 2026, annual inflation in Russia (calculated using average daily data for the current and previous year on similar dates) amounted to 5.91%.

In the reporting period, the following food products grew in price: chicken eggs (+1.7%), granulated sugar and table salt (+0.5%), semi-smoked and cooked-smoked sausages and frozen fish (+0.4%), beef (+0.3%), sunflower oil, canned baby food vegetables, vodka, and lunches in cafeterias, cafes, and snack bars (excluding corporate cafeterias) (+0.2%), pork, lamb, rye bread, wheat flour, millet, and kefir (+0.1%).

Prices for fruit and vegetable products decreased by an average of 0.2%, including cucumbers (-7.6%). The following vegetables and fruit grew in price: tomatoes (+3.7%), carrots (+2.7%), beetroot (+1.7%), white cabbage (+1.4%), bananas (+1%), potatoes (+0.9%), onions, and apples (+0.6%).

Prices decreased for chicken (-0.6%), canned fruit and berries for baby food (-0.5%), pasteurized milk, butter, cottage cheese, dry infant formula, hard, semi-hard, and soft cheeses, rice, pasta, and black tea (-0.2%), as well as sausages, frankfurters, canned meat for baby food, ultra-pasteurized milk, and vermicelli (-0.1%).