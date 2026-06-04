OPEC notes slight slowdown in oil demand growth

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. OPEC has recorded a slight slowdown in oil demand growth over the past two months, OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais announced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, we see that oil demand growth has slowed over the past two months compared to our forecasts, but not significantly," he said.

According to the OPEC Secretary General, demand will recover by 2027. "And we expect demand growth to reach 1.5 million barrels per day next year," he added.

SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. This year's main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The forum's program focuses on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum, with TASS serving as its general information partner.