Foreign investors entering free economic zones in Donbass and Novorossiya, senator says

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Investors from various countries are participating in projects within the free economic zone (SEZ) established in Donbass and Novorossiya, Dmitry Vorona, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, told TASS on the sidelines of the "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" forum.

The SEZ across the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions was established on June 24, 2023. It provides a special framework for entrepreneurial and other activities, including tax and customs benefits, loan interest subsidies, special land-use and urban development regulations, and other supportive measures.

"We invite Russian, Chinese, and Arab investors <...> to our regions, across all sectors. And indeed, I can say that we have such investors, <...> both Russian and foreign. This is a significant advantage <...> for developing the industrial and agricultural potential of all our reunified regions. For instance, investors from China are entering the market, but we do not disclose the details in order not to harm these relations," Vorona said.

The region currently offers the best possible conditions for investors, he noted.

"There are opportunities to insure investments, opportunities to develop investments, and unprecedented tax incentives. You know, we have more than 500 SEZ residents in the reunified regions," the senator added.

The 4th International Forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is taking place in Kazan from August 16 to 19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the general media partner of the forum.