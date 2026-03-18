BELGOROD, March 18. /TASS/. A rifleman from the 119th separate territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, Nikolay Zhurba, who surrendered to Russian military personnel, told TASS that Ukraine will lose the conflict due to a shortage of soldiers and the poor treatment of them by the command.

"In my opinion, Ukraine will not defeat Russia. Firstly, we have no people [at the front] anymore. And the command’s attitude [towards Ukrainian soldiers] is such that we are not considered people, we are like cannon fodder: disposed of [onto the line of contact] and forgotten. They treat dogs better," he said.

The prisoner added that the Ukrainian military command "feeds its soldiers with promises," assuring them of an imminent rotation in the Sumy region.