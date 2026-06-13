Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian army’s deployment sites by glide bombs in DPR

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Crews of Russia’s Aerospace Forces destroyed the Ukrainian army’s deployment sites by FAB-3000 and FAB-1500 glide bombs near the settlements of Belitskoye and Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported, uploading a video of the strike.

"Live-recording images confirm the successful destruction of the targets: the temporary deployment site of a unit of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 4th separate rapid reaction brigade in the area of the settlement of Belitskoye and the temporary deployment site of a formation of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd separate mobile brigade in the area of the settlement of Shchurovo," the ministry said in a statement.