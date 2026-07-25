MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 290 troops, 61 R-18 heavy combat drones, and 199 fixed-wing UAVs in the past 24 hours as a result of the actions of the Battlegroup North, Vasily Mezhevykh, head of the group's press center, reported.

"Combined arms units of the Battlegroup North destroyed over 290 troops, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 15 vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and two mortars of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the past 24 hours," Mezhevykh said.

According to his data, 29 unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, 199 fixed-wing drones, 61 R-18 heavy combat drones, eight ATVs, and eight enemy rocket launchers were discovered and destroyed.

The officer also reported that the group's units inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Rubezhnoye, Dementyevka, and Sosnovka in the Kharkov region. In the Sumy region, they inflicted casualties on the manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a National Guard brigade, and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Krasnopolye, Mogritsa, and Ryzhevka.