Russian air defenses down 328 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 328 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the past night, between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 24 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 25, on-duty air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 328 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kirov, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Tula, and Ulyanovsk Regions, the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Republic of Crimea, the Chuvash Republic, the Mari El Republic, the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Republic of Kalmykia, and over the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.