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Trump announces plan to impose new tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico

THe US leader has repeatedly threatened additional tariffs on Canadian products over air pollution from the country's ongoing wildfires

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose steep new tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico.

"What we're going to do is we're going to put a major tariff on Mexico because of the lettuce, and we're going to put a big tariff on Canada because of the smoke," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Earlier, several thousand people in the US suffered food poisoning, reportedly linked to contaminated salad greens. One theory suggests the produce may have been imported from Mexico. Trump has also repeatedly threatened additional tariffs on Canadian products over air pollution from the country's ongoing wildfires. In recent weeks, smoke from those blazes has periodically blanketed several major US cities.

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