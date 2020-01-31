A total of 55 Oniks missiles shipped to Russian Navy in 2019

REUTOV /Moscow Region/, January 31. /TASS/. The NPO Mashinostroyenia Military and Industrial Corportation has shipped 55 Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles to the Russian Navy in 2019, says chief designer Alexander Leonov.

"In 2019, three Bastion coastal defense missile systems and 55 Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles were shipped in accordance with the state defense order," he said, adding that Bastion systems production will continue in 2020.

The chief designed also noted that the joint Russian-Indian BraMos company continues its operation. According to Leonov, BraMos cruise missiles, including the air-based version, were successfully fired several times last year.

The chief designer reminded that 2019 saw the 75th anniversary of the NPO and 105th anniversary of its founder, Vladimir Chelomey.

"Our main achievement is that we have not only preserved the entirety of the company’s focus, but be keep doing our job on the highest level," Leonov said.