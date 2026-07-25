Putin, Tokayev to participate in Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum on July 25 in Omsk, the Kremlin press service reported.

Earlier Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that after his trip to Irkutsk on Friday, July 24, the head of state would travel to Omsk, "where an event with Kazakhstan is planned."

The 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum is currently taking place in Omsk on July 24-25.