Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s Kursk Region nearly 140 times in past day

KURSK, June 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled populated areas in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region nearly 140 times and air defenses intercepted 165 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, with no casualties reported, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on the Max national messenger.

"Overall, from 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on June 12 and 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on June 13 [between 6:00 a.m. GMT on June 12 and 6:00 a.m. GMT on June 13], air defense systems shot down 165 enemy drones of various type and the enemy used artillery 138 times against re-settled communities. Drones attacked our territory by explosives four times. <…> There are no fatalities or injuries," the governor said.

The Ukrainian attacks damaged windows and fences of two private homes and a truck in the settlement of Rybinskiye Budy in the Oboyansky district. A truck burnt down in the village of Oktyabrsky in the Rulsky district and a car was damaged in the village of Durovo as a result of the Ukrainian army’s attacks, he said.