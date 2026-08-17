Russia to orbit two new Express-AMU satellites by 2030

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Space Communications Company plans to orbit two new Russian-made satellites, Ekspress-AMU51 and Ekspress-AMU52, by 2030, the company CEO Alexey Volin said at a meeting with Vladislav Kuznetsov, governor of the Chukotka Autonomous Area.

"Satellite technology is a crucial part of the Chukotka Autonomous Area’s digital infrastructure, so we plan to build and launch two new Russian satellites – Ekspress-AMU51 and Ekspress-AMU52 – by 2030 to meet the needs of residents and organizations. The new satellites are equipped with payloads operating in different frequency bands to provide both high-speed Internet access and HD television," he said.

It was also noted at the meeting that the autonomous area is covered by the service areas of the Express-AM5 and Express-AMU7 satellites on the eastern geostationary orbital arc at 140 and 145 degrees east longitude, respectively. These satellites provide over-the-air and direct-to-home satellite broadcasting and Internet access for the local population, as well as communications services for Internet providers and companies operating in the region.

Earlier, the company’s CEO reported that the construction of four new entirely Russian-made satellites – Ekspress-40, Ekspress-AMU6, Ekspress-AMU51, and Ekspress-AMU52 – would begin in 2026 following a tender for the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Space Communications. He also noted that seven more domestic satellites are planned to be built by 2030.