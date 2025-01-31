Syria’s new authorities confirm detention of ex-President Assad’s cousin Najib

TUNIS, January 31. /TASS/. Syria’s new government has confirmed earlier reports about the detention of Atef Najib, a maternal cousin of former Syrian President Bashar Assad, Director of General Security Administration in Latakia Mustafa Kneifati said on Friday.

The Syrian Interior Ministry cited Kneifati on its Telegram channel as saying that Najib was apprehended "during a joint operation with the military Department of Internal Affairs in the province of Latakia."

According to Kneifati, Assad’s cousin Najib, who previously served as the head of the political security department in the country’s southern province of Daraa, is suspected "of committing crimes against the people of Syria."

Armed opposition units in Syria launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in late November 2024. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while President Bashar Assad stepped down and fled the country.

On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib governorate, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government, saying that the transitional period will last until March 1, 2025.

Leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia) Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has become Syria’s de facto new leader.