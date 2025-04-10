Russian-US consultations make headway in normalizing work of embassies — ambassador

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. The second round of Russian-US consultations in Istanbul saw progress made toward the goal of normalizing the work of embassies set by the Russian and US presidents, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, who headed the Russian delegation at the consultations, told reporters.

"Another round of bilateral expert consultations on the normalization of the work of Russian and US diplomatic missions was held in a positive atmosphere, making it possible to move forward in accomplishing the task given us by the presidents of the two countries," the envoy pointed out.

Darchiev confirmed that the delegations of Russia and the United States gave each other guarantees on the maintenance of diplomatic missions in both countries. "The parties exchanged official notes establishing an agreement on mutual guarantees for the unimpeded work of banking and financial services for diplomatic missions in Russia and the United States, including for Russia's contributions to the UN and other international organizations," he said.

According to the ambassador, the parties also agreed "on further measures to facilitate the movement of diplomats in the host country, as well as their visa registration."

Earlier, Russia and the United States concluded their second round of consultations in Istanbul. They lasted nearly six hours. Darchiev headed the Russian delegation at the second meeting, while the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. The first round of consultations was held in Istanbul on February 27. At that time, the closed-door meeting lasted more than six hours.