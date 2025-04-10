IN BRIEF: What to know about outcome of Russia-US talks in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. Russia and the US wrapped up another round of consultations they held in Istanbul to normalize the operation of their embassies. The meeting lasted 5 1/2 hours.

TASS has put together the highlights of how they went.

About the meeting

On 10 April, Russian and US teams met in Istanbul for the second round of consultations on normalizing the operation of their embassies. It lasted 5 1/2 hours.

The first such meeting took place on February 27. The closed-door talks then lasted more than six hours.

At the latest round, the Russian team was again led by Alexander Darchiev, now ambassador to Washington. In February, he served as director of the Foreign Ministry's North Atlantic Department. The American team was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter.

To observe a balance, the April meeting took place at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul, as the February round was held at the residence of the US Consul General.

Statements by Darchiev

The second round of talks allowed the sides to move forward in normalizing the work of their diplomatic missions.

Russia and the US exchanged diplomatic notes agreeing to guarantee unimpeded access to banking services for diplomatic missions.

Russia and the US agreed to take further measures to ease travel restrictions and visa issuance for diplomats.

The Russian and US delegations stated the need to eliminate as a matter of urgency the irritants that were inherited from the administration of the previous US leader, Joe Biden.

Russia underscored the priority of a prompt recovery of its previously confiscated diplomatic property in the US.

A resumption of direct air service between the countries would help expand business ties and contacts between their societies.

Moscow and Washington will complete work on the proposals they put forward in Istanbul by the next meeting of their teams, the date of which is to be determined.

US comments

Moscow and Washington discussed plans to hold a follow-up meeting to eliminate irritants in bilateral relations, the US State Department said in a statement.

Coulter and Darchiev "discussed holding a follow-up meeting on these issues in the near term, as needed," the statement said.

According to the agency, the US and Russia "exchanged notes to finalize an understanding to ensure the stability of diplomatic banking for Russian and US bilateral missions."

"The United States reiterated its concerns about the Russian Federation’s policy prohibiting the employment of local staff, which is the key impediment to maintaining for stable and sustainable staffing levels at the US Embassy in Moscow," the statement said.