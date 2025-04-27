Trump's first 100 days as president meet expectations of most US citizens

NEW YORK, April 27. /TASS/. Donald Trump's activity as US President in his first 100 days in office meets the expectations of seven out of ten Americans, according to the results of a public opinion poll conducted by the NORC research center among over 1,200 Americans for the Associated Press news agency.

Only three out of ten respondents said their expectations did not match Trump's actions. According to the news agency, this does not mean that the majority of Americans are satisfied with the policies of the current US leader. A total of 44% of respondents believe that Trump has set the wrong priorities, while 24% agree with his choice. In addition, 62% of respondents believe that the US is going in the wrong direction under Trump.

Overall, four in ten respondents approve of Trump's performance as president. About a third of Americans polled said they approve of Vice President J.D. Vance's performance. Four in ten respondents had a favorable opinion of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.