US, Iran clash over uranium enrichment, missile program at talks — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 27. /TASS/. Disagreements at the talks between Washington and Tehran mainly concern Iran's uranium enrichment program, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The newspaper calls this issue "the main sticking point in the current talks." Another point of contention is the US administration's desire to link Iran's missile program to the new nuclear deal, The Wall Street Journal added. Nevertheless, a senior Donald Trump administration official described the talks in Oman as "positive and productive." He also said that another meeting would be held soon in Europe.

The third round of consultations between the US and Iran ended with "major disagreements and a pledge to meet again," The Wall Street Journal concluded.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the venue for the fourth round of indirect talks between the US and Iran will be announced by the authorities of Oman,which is acting as a mediator in the process of resolving differences over the Iranian nuclear program.