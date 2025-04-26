Trump demands free passage through Panama, Suez Canals for US ships

WASHINGTON, April 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called for free passage through the Panama and Suez Canals for American warships and merchant ships.

"American ships, both military and commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals!" he wrote on his Truth Social page.

"Those canals would not exist without the United States of America. I’ve asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of, and memorialize, this situation," he added.