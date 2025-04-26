Third round of indirect talks between US, Iran concludes in Oman — Iranian state TV

DUBAI, April 26. /TASS/. The third round of talks between Tehran and Washington on settling the crisis around Iran’s nuclear program, held in Oman on political and expert levels, has concluded, the Iranian state TV and radio broadcasting company said.

According to it, the delegations of experts from the two countries managed to single out certain details with regard to expectations and demands of the parties to the future agreement. It is noted that the current stage of dialogue has concluded because both teams have to return home to receive further instructions from their governments.

According to the Omani Foreign Ministry, the talks between the US and Iran will continue next week with another high-level meeting slated for May 3. The negotiations revealed common aspiration for reaching a mutually respectful agreement, it stressed.