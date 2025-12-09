MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Ostapovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Ostapovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,285 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,285 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 235 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops, a tank and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 135 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 445 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 210 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 40 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Andreyevka, Varachino, Iskriskovshchina and Ivolzhanskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Veterinarnoye, Staritsa and Vilcha in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns and five ammunition and materiel depots in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units continued destroying the surrounded enemy combat group on the left bank of the Oskol River. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Glushkovka, Kovsharovka and Podoly in the Kharkov Region and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, including a British-made Spartan armored personnel carrier, 20 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Platonovka, Stepanovka, Minkovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 135 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier and a Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 445 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volnoye, Vodyanskoye, Belitskoye, Rodinskoye, Torskoye, Grishino, Sergeyevka and Novokrivorozhye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 51st Army continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 445 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Varvarovka, Kosovtsevo and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Lukyanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel, 13 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise over past day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise and enemy troop deployment sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise, energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, a workshop for the assembly and sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 157 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces shoot down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over past day

Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 280 Ukrainian UAVs, 13 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 280 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 13 HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a guided aerial bomb, 13 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 280 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 101,411 unmanned aerial vehicles, 639 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,467 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,627 multiple rocket launchers, 31,815 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,692 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.