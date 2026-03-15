Attacks on Baghdad airport area create security risks for jail housing IS militants

RABAT, March 15. /TASS/. Drone attacks and missile strikes on territory next to Baghdad International Airport are posing security risks for a prison where over a thousand members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) recently transferred from Syria are being kept, the Iraqi justice ministry said.

"The territory adjacent to Baghdad Airport, and the Al-Karkh prison, located in the same area, were attacked multiple times, with projectiles exploding in the immediate vicinity of the penitentiary," the INA news agency quoted the Justice Ministry’s statement as saying. "This causes serious concern about the security of the prison, where particularly dangerous terrorists are being kept."

The ministry warned that although the interior ministry and the country’s special services have taken all the necessary measures to defend the prison, the possibility of a strike "causes concerns about how the security perimeter and the facility’s overall security may be affected."