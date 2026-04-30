EU threatens sanctions on third countries for importing grain from Donbass, Novorossiya

BRUSSELS, April 30. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has threatened to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities from third countries for buying grain from Donbass and Novorossiya, the Commission’s Spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said.

"We remain ready to target such actions by listing individuals and entities in third countries, if necessary," he said in response to a question about the Israel-Ukraine conflict around a vessel suspected of bringing grain from Donbass and Novorossiya to Haifa.

"We have also approached the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the issue at the level of our EU ambassadors," El Anouni added as he reiterated the position of the EU’s executive arm that he said remains steadfast in "pressuring Russia."

Earlier, Ukraine asked Israel to seize a vessel it claimed was carrying grain harvested in the new Russian regions, which Ukraine considers its territory.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar dismissed Ukraine’s claims as groundless as he insisted that Ukraine provide compelling evidence instead of substituting remarks on social media for diplomacy.