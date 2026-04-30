Drone striking industrial site, 189 UAVs: aftermath of overnight Ukrainian attack

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 189 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

One Ukrainian drone hit an industrial site in the Perm Region.

TASS has compiled the key information on the attack’s consequences.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 189 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight.

- According to the ministry, the drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Tula, and Ulyanovsk Regions.

Consequences

- A Ukrainian drone hit an industrial site in the Perm Region, Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported on his Telegram channel.

- There are no casualties or significant damage.

- The regional head added that the lives and health of residents are not in danger.

- Makhonin noted that emergency and response services are working at the site.

- The Perm State University has decided to cancel classes on April 30, the press service said on its Telegram channel.