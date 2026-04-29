Trump believes conflicts around Ukraine, Iran may end simultaneously

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. After a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said the conflicts in Russia and Ukraine may end "on a similar timetable."

"Which war would end first? I don't know. Maybe they're on a similar timetable. I think Ukraine, militarily, they're defeated," Trump told a CNN correspondent.

CNN believes that Trump mistakenly said ‘Ukraine’ when he actually meant to say Iran.

"You wouldn't know that by reading the fake news, but militarily, look. There’s Navy. So they had 159 ships. Every ship is right now underwater. Typically, that's pretty good. <…> It's going to be hard for them to make a naval comeback," Trump said.

"Now they have an Air Force. Every one of their planes has been shut down or has been decimated. They have missiles. About 82% are gone, and they have drones, and most of them are gone," the US leader continued. "Do you think they're doing well when they have no navy, no air force, no anti aircraft apparatus?"

Earlier, Trump said he and Putin "talked a little bit about Iran," but the conversation was "mostly about Ukraine."

"I think we come up with a solution relatively quickly," the US president added.