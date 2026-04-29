US says has redirected over 40 vessels since beginning of naval blockade of Iran

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. The US military has redirected more than 40 commercial vessels allegedly attempting to violate the naval blockade of Iran that was imposed on April 13, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"Today, U.S. forces achieve a significant milestone after successfully redirecting the 42rd commercial vessel attempting to violate the blockade," it wrote on X, citing CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

According to Cooper, Tehran cannot sell around 69 million barrels of oil already loaded onboard its tankers due to the blockade.