Russian air defenses down 483 Ukrainian UAVs, 14 smart bombs in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 483 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 14 smart bombs over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 483 fixed-wing unmanned and 14 guided aerial bombs," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian warplanes, 284 helicopters, 162,201 unmanned aerial vehicles, 662 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,769 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,736 multiple rocket launchers, 35,350 field artillery guns and mortars and 64,062 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.