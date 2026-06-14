UK detains so-called ‘shadow fleet’ tanker Smyrtos in English Channel — PM Starmer

LONDON, June 14. /TASS/. The British armed forces seized the Smyrtos tanker that allegedly belongs to the so-called Russian shadow fleet in the English Channel, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced in a joint statement with UK Ministry of Defense.

According to the statement, Royal Marine Commandos and National Crime Agency officials boarded the detained vessel as part of the first ever operation of this kind.

Open public sources state that the Smyrtos tanker is flying the flag of Cameroon. The 243-meter vessel is currently anchored near the British island of Portland in the English Channel off the coast of Dorset in the southwest of the country and is inspected for possible environmental risks or security threats.

There has been no information provided as of yet regarding the crew of the vessel.