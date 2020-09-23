Deal with Yandex provides for preservation of Tinkoff brand — banker Tinkov

MOSCOW, September 23. / TASS /. Banker Oleg Tinkov told TASS on Wednesday that the deal with Yandex provides for the preservation of the Tinkoff brand and the entire bank team.
The integration of the companies will be minimal, Tinkov asserted.
"The deal is still under negotiation ... It provides for the preservation of the Tinkoff brand and the complete preservation of the team with a minimum of integration with Yandex. We see huge synergies in the merger with Yandex, while for clients everything will be the same and even better, like in the case of the Facebook-Instagram deal," he said.