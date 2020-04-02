Russian businessman Tinkov steps down as Board Chairman

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Oleg Tinkov will step down as the Board Chairman of Tinkoff Bank in coming weeks, a businessman’ spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

"It is my intention to step down as Chairman of the Board of Tinkoff Bank in the coming weeks so I can focus more on my health, which is currently my single most important priority," the spokesperson said, citing Tinkov.

The businessman initiated transfer of his stake in the TCS Group, the parent of the Tinkoff Bank, into the family trust in October 2019. The transfer came into force on March 19 of this year.

Tinkov said earlier that an acute form of leukemia had been diagnosed with him.

The US Internal Revenue Service initiated court hearings of Oleg Tinkov in London. The hearing is appointed on April 2020. The case concerns resolution of potential tax issues.