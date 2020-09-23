Msta-S self-propelled guns hit targets at distance of 15 km during Kavkaz exercise

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Artillery battalions armed with Msta-S self-propelled guns destroyed a hypothetical enemy’s facilities and vehicles at a distance of more than 15 kilometers at the Prudboi proving ground near Volgograd in the course of the strategic command and staff exercise Kavkaz-2020, the Defense Ministry told the media on Wednesday.

"Under the scenario self-propelled artillery Msta-S battalions attacked crucial facilities and military equipment of a hypothetical enemy at a distance of more than 15 kilometers," the Defense Ministry said.

After that the artillery personnel performed evasive maneuvers and went ahead with eliminating enemy strongholds.

"The attached unmanned aerial vehicle units carried out fire adjustment and video control of fire accuracy," the Defense Ministry said.

The Kavkaz-2020 exercise is being held on September 21-September 26 in the Southern Military District and the Black and Caspian seas under the command of the chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov. All in all, about 80,000 servicemen, Emergencies Ministry and national guard Rosgvardiya personnel and up to 1,000 troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are taking part. The drills falling under the restrictions of the 2011 Vienna document on confidence-building measures will involve no more than 12,900 troops.