Flamethrower teams destroy 50 armored targets during Kavkaz-2020 exercise

PRUDBOI PROVING GROUND /Volgograd Region/, September 23. /TASS/. Flamethrower teams have destroyed 50 armored targets with single shots and salvoes during the command and staff exercise Kavkaz-2020, the Defense Ministry told the media on Wednesday.

Bal system copes with task of sinking enemy ship in Caspian Sea during Kavkaz exercise

Under the scenario, military drones spotted a hypothetical enemy’s reserves on the way to command posts.

"Flamethrower teams armed with infantry flamethrowers RPO-A Shmel destroyed about 50 light armored vehicles and the hypothetical enemy’s manpower at long-term fire emplacements," the Defense Ministry said.

The flamethrower teams fired single shots at individual fire emplacements and salvoes at advancing hypothetical enemy forces and armored vehicles providing support.

The Kavkaz-2020 exercise is being held on September 21-September 26 in the Southern Military District and the Black and Caspian seas under the command of the chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov. All in all, about 80,000 servicemen, Emergencies Ministry and national guard Rosgvardiya personnel and up to 1,000 troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are taking part. The drills falling under the restrictions of the 2011 Vienna document on confidence-building measures will involve no more than 12,900 troops.