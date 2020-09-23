Bal system copes with task of sinking enemy ship in Caspian Sea during Kavkaz exercise

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. A battalion of the coastal missile systems Bal has coped with the virtual task of destroying a hypothetical enemy’s ship in the Caspian Sea during the command and staff exercise Kavkaz-2020, the Defense Ministry told the media on Wednesday.

The system was deployed on the Caspian Sea coast in Dagestan. The small missile ship The Uglich performed the role of an enemy naval vessel.

"The missile systems' crews spotted and identified a surface target, locked on to it and carried out computer-simulated missile launches," the Defense Ministry said.

Also, the personnel practiced prompt redeployment and evasive maneuvers to dodge enemy attacks.

The Kavkaz-2020 exercise is being held on September 21-September 26 in the Southern Military District and the Black and Caspian seas under the command of the chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov. All in all, about 80,000 servicemen, Emergencies Ministry and national guard Rosgvardiya personnel and up to 1,000 troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are taking part. The drills falling under the restrictions of the 2011 Vienna document on confidence-building measures will involve no more than 12,900 troops.