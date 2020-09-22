Russian S-400, Pantsir-S systems repel air and missile strike at Kavkaz-2020 drills

ASHULUK PROVING GROUND /Astrakhan Region/, September 22. /TASS/. The S-400, Buk-M2 and Pantsir-S air defense systems successfully repelled a massive air and missile strike at the Ashuluk proving ground during the Kavkaz-2020 military drills in Russia.

"About 20 Su-34, Su-24M, Su-30SM, MiG-29SMT and other aircraft acting as airspace violators were tasked with overcoming the Southern Military District’s air defenses and notionally destroying radars, missile systems and airfields," the Russian Ministry of Defense told journalists Tuesday.

The mock enemy planes approached their targets at low altitudes, starting with 50 meters, moving along the relief at a speed of 200 to 2,000 km/h. The pilots acted both as single fighters and as part of a formation. All flights took place with friend-or-foe identification turned off.

After the approaching enemy planes were detected, Su-30SM aircraft were scrambled to intercept.

"Guided air defense missiles and guided air-launched weapons were electronically fired at the violators. All air targets were destroyed by the crews of S-400 and Buk-M2 missile systems, Pantsir-S missile and artillery systems as well as by pilots of Su-30SM aircraft," the Ministry of Defense said.

Besides, the missile defense crews destroyed 15 air targets, imitated by high-velocity target missiles.

The Kavkaz-2020 drills run between September 21 and 26 in the Southern Military District under the command of Russian General Staff Chief, Army General Valery Gerasimov. The drills involve about 80,000 people, including Ministry of Emergency Situations and National Guard personnel, as well as nearly 1,000 servicemen from six foreign states.

About 12,900 servicemen will take part in episodes, covered by the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence- and security-building measures.