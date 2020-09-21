Russian, Armenian military begin joint exercise Kavkaz-2020 in Armenia

ALAGYZ PROVING GROUND, September 21. /TASS/. Russian and Armenian military units have begun joint drills at the Alagyaz proving ground in Armenia within the framework of the command and staff exercise Kavkaz-2020, which commenced on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Participating in the exercise scheduled to last September 21-September 26 are mechanized infantry, air force and air defense units of the Southern Military District and Armenia’s Armed Forces under the commander of the combined military group Tigran Parvanyan," the Defense Ministry’s news release runs.

The command will evaluate the readiness of Southern Military District's forces for localizing and resolving armed conflicts connected with resistance to terrorism, as well as the protection of interests and security of the two countries.

Strict coronavirus pandemic requirements are observed.

More than 1,500 officers and men and 300 pieces of military equipment, including tactical and army aviation and drones are involved in the exercise.

The Kavaz-2020 military exercise is being held on September 21-September 26 in the Southern Military district, and the Black and Caspian seas under the command of the chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov. All in all, about 80,000 military servicemen, Emergencies Ministry and national guard Rosgvardiya personnel and up to 1,000 troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are taking part. The drills falling under the restrictions of the 2011 Vienna document on confidence-building measures will involve no more than 12,900 troops.